Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

Shares of BA opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.80. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

