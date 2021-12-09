ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price fell 1.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.74. 16,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 921,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Specifically, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300,913 shares of company stock worth $45,333,863.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ACV Auctions by 43.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after acquiring an additional 907,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ACV Auctions by 34.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 710,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

