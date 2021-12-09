adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. adbank has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $157,253.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00223825 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,253,887 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

