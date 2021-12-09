ADMA Biologics (ADMA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/6/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

12/2/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/24/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/22/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/16/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/15/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/11/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – ADMA Biologics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

10/26/2021 – ADMA Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $270.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get ADMA Biologics Inc alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 174,852 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.