Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $653.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $636.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.19. The company has a market cap of $311.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.