AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Stock Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 33,073 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.