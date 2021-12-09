Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,000.00.

Adyen stock opened at $2,798.05 on Wednesday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $2,000.00 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,916.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,783.76.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

