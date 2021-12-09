Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,000.00.

Adyen stock opened at $2,798.05 on Wednesday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $2,000.00 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,916.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,783.76.

About Adyen

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

