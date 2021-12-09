Aergo 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.03 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $75.33 million and $22.03 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

