Aeron (ARNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,452.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Aeron has a total market cap of $8,359.22 and approximately $44,452.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00218252 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

