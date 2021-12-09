AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVAV. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,050.67 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.