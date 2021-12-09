Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Lessened by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after buying an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

