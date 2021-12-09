Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.01 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.
See Also: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.