Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.01 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 113,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

