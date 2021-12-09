Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $102,887.75 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,679. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

