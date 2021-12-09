AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$1.00. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 3,023 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$1.85 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$39.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.06.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

