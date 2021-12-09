Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,110,188.25.
- On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $243,163.31.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46.
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $873,153.18.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27.
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.
Shares of ALRM opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $108.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
