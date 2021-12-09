Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,110,188.25.

On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $243,163.31.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $873,153.18.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.

Shares of ALRM opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

