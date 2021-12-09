Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Alico stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. Alico has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $270.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Alico alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Alico’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 61,532 shares of company stock worth $2,178,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alico by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alico in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.