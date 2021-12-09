Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,070,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $284,242,000 after purchasing an additional 378,831 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

