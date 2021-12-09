Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 49,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

NYSE UPS opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

