Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,822. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

