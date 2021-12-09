Allison Dew Sells 49,776 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allison Dew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

