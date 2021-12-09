Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 209.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.