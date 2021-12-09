Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.81 ($49.23).

ALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday.

ALO stock traded down €0.54 ($0.61) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €31.89 ($35.83). The company had a trading volume of 1,356,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.29. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($41.99).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

