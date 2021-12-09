Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

MO opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.