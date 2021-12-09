Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

AMAM opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,176,000.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.