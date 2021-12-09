American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 4,174,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,357. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 368,232 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

