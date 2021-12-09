American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 748,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $60,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

