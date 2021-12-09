American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.020-$2.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.12 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOUT shares. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

AOUT traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 302,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,925. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

