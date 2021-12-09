American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
