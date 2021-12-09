American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Public Education by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

