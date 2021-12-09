Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 237.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

