Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.65. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.