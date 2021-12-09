Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director Buys $99,354.00 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMRS opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRS. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

