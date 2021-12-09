Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.78. Amyris shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 22,975 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 137,400.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

