Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,080 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Athene by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Athene by 17.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

