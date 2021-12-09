Analysts Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.15. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 231.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

GSL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.39. 11,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $812.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

