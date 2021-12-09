Analysts Anticipate Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

IMGO stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,792. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

