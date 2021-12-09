Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $2,765,000.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

