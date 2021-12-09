Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMSF stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

