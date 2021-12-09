Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post sales of $190.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.30 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $735.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

ACLS traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 326,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,987. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.49. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

