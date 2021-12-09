Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.04). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 360,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,675,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $89,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

