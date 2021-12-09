Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.19. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Truist lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,034 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

