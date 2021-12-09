Analysts Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercer International.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 4,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,889. The company has a market cap of $774.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.73. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.