Analysts Expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.89). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $9.75 on Monday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

