Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $66.75

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

BALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 24.4% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter.

Bally’s stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.90. 22,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.34. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

