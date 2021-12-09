Analysts Set Expectations for F45 Training Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of F45 Training in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F45 Training’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE FXLV opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

In other news, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

