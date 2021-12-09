Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT at $301.75

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITM Power stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,111. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

