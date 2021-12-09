Analysts Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target at $166.82

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,228 shares of company stock worth $3,801,546. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock opened at $125.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.82. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

