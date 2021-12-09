Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $371.40

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SBAC stock traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.36. 1,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,527. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

