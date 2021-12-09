Analysts Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target at $238.33

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,094,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,109 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $8.71 on Friday, hitting $185.79. 5,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.39. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

