Analysts Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target at $238.33

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,094,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,109 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $8.71 on Friday, hitting $185.79. 5,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.39. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $249.73.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
About ShockWave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
