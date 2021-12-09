Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$54.20

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Shares of TOY opened at C$43.57 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.07.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

