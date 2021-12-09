Analysts Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Target Price at $24.32

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 886,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

